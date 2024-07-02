On Wednesday, the latest Thursday, St. Vincent’s Argyle International Airport will open for commercial flights.

On Monday night, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves announced that the airport will stay closed on Tuesday to welcome aircraft delivering relief goods to the island.

“There is damage to the fence on the northern side of the airport, and we have some cleaning up to do. However, we will accept any aircraft that wishes to bring any specific emergency supplies. Hopefully, we will be back in business at the airport on Wednesday afternoon, Thursday.”

Beryl made landfall in the multi-island state at around 10 a.m., bringing with her 140 mph category four winds, light rainfall, and enormous battering waves.