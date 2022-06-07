Argyle International Airport is a major factor in SVG’s growth

A major gamechanger in the overall development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the Argyle International Airport (AIA).

According to the Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar AIA has created a link between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the rest of the world, as we have been able to send live lobsters as far away as Hong Kong.

A lot of investment has been made in developing the fishing industry in this country, according to the Minister.

In addition, Caesar noted that since the launch of the Fleet Expansion Project, several fishermen have applied for loans under the program, and outreach will be done for those interested so that those working on the project can be guided by the technical staff.

He said other developments include a fishing techniques training program for young people, boat repairs, and small engine repairs.