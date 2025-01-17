Argyle International Airport Set for Major Enhancements in 2025

The government of St. Vincent will allocate $5.7 million towards a range of structural and operational improvements at Argyle International Airport (AIA).

The enhancements encompass upgrades to ground lighting, runway improvements, enhanced metal detectors and x-ray scanners, expanded cargo handling facilities, and the implementation of a more sophisticated Air Traffic Management System to accommodate the growing volume of aircraft arriving at AIA.

Minister of Finance Camilo Gonsalves indicated that the planned airport developments for Bequia, Canouan, and Union Island have been disrupted by Hurricane Beryl, which inflicted significant damage on each of the facilities.

Gonsalves indicated that the parameters of the airport projects have been recalibrated, with a significant portion of the government’s efforts in 2025 directed towards reinstating complete operational functionalities at each airport within the Grenadines.

The 2025 budget allocates $3.75 million for the rehabilitation of the Grenadines airport.

The allocation of $3.75 million will reinforce private investment in further airport repairs, as investors have committed to enhancing the air transport infrastructure in the Grenadines, according to Gonsalves.