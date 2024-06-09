Arnos Vale Cricket Grounds in St Vincent (SVG) will create history when it hosts its first cricket match under flood lights. The game will take place on Friday, June 14th, between South Africa and Nepal in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup.

According to the organisers, the Party Stand is ready and will feature live music by Jamaican artist Aidonia 4thgenna, together with St. Vincent’s very own Datcdq, ZeekmillyMusic, and ShataOye,

The government has expended $38 million on upgrading the facilities.

Physical tickets for games are available at the Coreas City Store in Kingstown, and online tickets are available at tickets.t20worldcup.com.