Arnos vale man charged with stealing items valued at $1,969.00 USD

On 21.07.22, Allan Williams, 41-year-old Mechanic of Arnos vale was arrested and charged with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly stole one (1) gold and platinum iPhone Cellular Phone valued at $1,900.00USD, one (1) Screen Protector valued at $40.00USD, and one (1) Phone Case valued at $29.00USD, a total value of $1,969.00USD.

The cellular phone and accessories are the property of a 63-year-old Retired Manager of USA/Campden Park. The items were stolen at Arnos Vale between 2:15 pm and 7:11 pm on 17.07.22.

The Accused is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.