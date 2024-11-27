Arnos Vale Set to Become a Modern City: Key Projects Unveiled

Stakeholder Consultation on Urban and Port Modernization Projects

The Chamber of Industry and Commerce, in collaboration with the Ministry of Urban Development, hosted a stakeholder consultation aimed at sharing updates and gathering feedback on transformative projects designed to modernise Kingstown, develop Arnos Vale into a modern city, and to enhance the country’s primary port infrastructure.

The consultation, chaired by CEO of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce Anthony Regisford and held at the LaVue Hotel Conference Room, brought together key stakeholders to discuss the progress and objectives of these ambitious projects.

The varied presentations highlighted ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure, boost economic activity, and create a more sustainable and resilient future for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The CEO of the Port Authority, Carl James, outlined the vision for a global-standard port facility, emphasizing innovation and operational efficiency as drivers of excellence.

“We aim to deliver the highest quality service to facilitate maritime trade and promote sustainable economic growth,” said James. He also detailed initiatives such as digitization, cybersecurity, and employee training, all designed to optimize operations and position the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority as a regional leader.

The Arnos Vale Modern City Development and Kingstown Urban Revitalization Projects were presented by Project Manager of the NDM under the Ministry of Transport and Works Cecil Harris, focusing on creating a dynamic financial and economic framework for growth.

Key highlights included plans for commercial and residential spaces, hotel development, green spaces, and solutions for flooding and coastal resilience. “These projects are about transforming lives by modernizing our infrastructure and creating opportunities for citizens,” emphasized Mr. Harris.

Project Officer in the Ministry of Urban Development Keisha Hackshaw, provided insights into specific revitalization initiatives for Kingstown, including upgrades to Bayfront, improved parking, enhancements to green spaces, and the repair of iconic locations like the central vegetable market.

A standout feature of the revitalization effort is the construction of a climate-resilient boardwalk to protect Kingstown from coastal and fluvial flooding.

The Port Modernization Project, presented by Lenski Douglas of the Port Project Implementation Unit, is currently underway, with construction scheduled for completion in May 2025. This USD 247 million dollar initiative, is the second largest capital project, and will consolidate port operations and introduce state-of-the-art facilities to support climate resilience and future expansion.

The consultation underscored the government’s commitment to collaboration with private sector stakeholders in achieving a shared vision for modernization and sustainable development. The event provided an opportunity for open dialogue on how these projects will benefit businesses and citizens alike, creating a robust foundation for economic growth.