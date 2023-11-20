Arrest made in $3000 laptop heist at Ministerial Building

POLICE ARREST AND CHARGE DWAYNE CUPID FOR BURGLARY AT MINISTERIAL BUILDING

Police have arrested and charged Dwayne Cupid, a 52-year-old unemployed resident of Kingstown, in connection with a report of burglary at the Ministerial Building in Kingstown.

The incident occurred between 5:00 pm on November 6, 2023, and 3:27 am on November 8, 2023.

Cupid is accused of allegedly entering the Ministerial Building as a trespasser and stole a black HP laptop valued at $3000. The stolen laptop is the property of the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dwayne Cupid is scheduled to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.