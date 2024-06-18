Chauffeur charged for wounding and damage to property

On June 16, 2024 police arrested and charged Jerald Simmons, a 37-year-old Chauffeur of South Rivers with the offence of Wounding and Damage to Property.

According to the report the accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 37-year-old Chauffeur of Sandy Bay by chopping him on his left arm with a cutlass.

He was also charged with damaging the left side-panel and passenger door-rubber of motor vehicle H-7403, value $1,500.00 EC, by chopping same with a cutlass, the property of a 49-years-old Carpenter of Owia.

The offence occurred on June October 10, 2023 in South Union.

Simmons appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on June 17, 2024 where he pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $2500.00 ECC with one surety and the matter was adjourned to June 21, 2024.