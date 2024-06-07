Arrest Made in Vehicle Window Damage Case

Campden Park resident charged with Damage to Property

On June 6, 2024 police arrested and charged Christopher Isaacs, a resident of Campden Park with the offence of Damage to Property.

According to the investigations, the accused allegedly without lawful excuse damaged the rear window of motor vehicle HX-654, valued $800.00ECC, by striking same with hands.

The offence allegedly occurred on June 5, 2024.

Isaacs appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on June 6, 2024 where he pleaded guilty. He was fined $1000.00 ECC to be paid in one month or face three months imprisonment.