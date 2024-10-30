Assault Charges Filed Against Female Queen’s Drive Student

Student charged with Wounding and Assault.

On October 25, 2024, police arrested and charged a female Student of Queen’s Drive, with the offence of Wounding and Assault.

Investigations revealed that the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 20-year-old cashier of Belair, by hitting her on her hand with a blunt object.

The defendant was further charged with assaulting a 45-year-old resident of Belair by raising a cutlass at her with the intent to commit an offence.

Both offences were committed on September 14, 2024 in Queens Drive.

The defendant appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on October 29, 2024 and pleaded not guilty to the charges. She was granted bail in the sum of $2,750.00 ECC and ordered not to have any contact with the complainant. She is to report to the Central Police Station every Wednesday between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. The trial date is set for February 11, 2025.