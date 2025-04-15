Assistant Teacher & Labourer charged with Assault

Assistant Teacher charged with Assault Bodily Harm

On April 11, 2025, police arrested and charged, Elneka Francis, a 22-year-old Assistant Teacher of Barrouallie, with the offence of Assault Bodily Harm.

According to the investigation, the accused allegedly assaulted Lenique Browne, a 29-year-old Domestic Worker of the same address, by hitting her on the right hand and right breast with a glass bottle, causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The offence was committed in Barrouallie on April 9, 2025. Francis was granted station bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC, with one (1) surety. He is expected to appear before the Barrouallie Magistrate Court on April 23, 2025, to answer to the charge.

MEANWHILE

Labourer charged with Assault Bodily Harm

On April 11, 2025, police arrested and charged, Dandre Browne, an 18-year-old Labourer of Barrouallie, with the offence of Assault Bodily Harm.

According to the investigation, the accused allegedly assaulted, Ms. Elneka Francis, a 22-year-old Assistant Teacher of the same address, by hitting her on the right hand with a stone, causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The offence was committed in Barrouallie on April 9, 2025. Browne was granted station bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC, with one (1) surety. He is expected to appear before the Barrouallie Magistrate Court on April 23, 2025, to answer to the charge.