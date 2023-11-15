Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela’s Vice President, came before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Wednesday to present her country’s arguments in support of conducting a referendum on the Essequibo.

In her speech, she stated that nothing will stop Venezuela from conducting the referendum on the Essequibo, emphasising that it is an exercise of national sovereignty.

Rodriguez condemned Guyana’s interfering intentions, which had petitioned the International Court of Justice to prevent Venezuela from holding the referendum on December 3.

She also asserted that Guyana has violated the Geneva Conventions of 1966 by joining a worldwide assault strategy against Venezuela.

The campaign ahead of the December 3 referendum is underway, with little events like this springing up all over the place as officials explain the territorial dispute, its history and what is at stake pic.twitter.com/03yOWSnBdT — Venezuelanalysis (@venanalysis) November 14, 2023

Rodriguez warned the ICJ that Guyana was planning a military attack on Venezuela. She showed a video of Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali dressed in military uniform in the Essequibo, a disputed territory legitimately belonging to Venezuela, during the hearing.

Following the hearing, the Bolivarian vice president remarked that the Venezuelan government’s responsibility is to continue to defend the Essequibo referendum.

She maintained that Guyana’s stance lacks legal support because, by requesting that the poll be postponed, the Ali government is essentially asking the ICJ to overthrow Venezuela’s constitution.