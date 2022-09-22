At the UN, African countries demand more global assistance

African leaders stressed that the goals of the 2030 Agenda remain a priority and should not be relegated.

Leaders of African countries advocated on Thursday to strengthen the fight for international and regional security, sustainable development, as well as the fight against climate change during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

The President of the Republic of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, said in his speech that global challenges require transformative solutions, which, he said, were in the current multilateral frameworks.

At the same time, the president recalled that his country has the largest diamond reserve in the world, which has been used in pursuit of sustainable development through a holistic vision.

However, the head of state emphasized the need to diversify the economy through foreign investment while stressing that power and opportunities must be shared widely internationally.

For his part, the President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, stressed the importance of fighting climate change as there are “great turning points and almost irreversible changes” in the international environmental situation.