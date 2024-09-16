Athena Through the Ages: A Literary Exploration of Wisdom and Creativity

Wisdom wears a gown of integrity and authenticity that illustrates the truth in someone’s character. It echoes the empathetic sentiments, festivity of compassion and resilience, and the true humanistic remedy. Wisdom brings back my senses to the classics, where the image of the Greek goddess Athena clicks. Wisdom is the quiet luminescence that bathes the landscape of the mind in its gentle glow like the first light of dawn casting away the shadows of night. It is a delicate balance between the sense of speaking and the act of listening. Wisdom is not merely the accumulation of knowledge rather it is the artful weaving of experience, intuition, and reflection into a tapestry of understanding and grabbing.

I illustrate Athena as an epitome of brilliance, endurance, and elegance. She outmaneuvers foes with her far-sightedness. I see her true character, great wisdom, and approach as a razor-sharp blade that slices through uncertainty. I view her as a cheerful loom that weaves the fabric of fate, intertwining threads of free will and destiny. Her ingenuity clicks and remains in every nook and corner.

However, poets of all ages underline the true image of Athena in their great masterpieces. As Homer showcases in “The Iliad” (Book 5, Line 736): “The goddess Athena, with a voice like a clear-toned trumpet,” and in “The Odyssey” (Book 1, Line 44) “Athena, with eyes like the morning star, shining bright” and (Book 3, Line 218) “Athena, with a voice like a gentle breeze.” Homer applauds her character’s chastity, clarity, and authenticity in his great writings. These lines also showcase the reverence for Athena and call attention to her wisdom, courage, and benevolence. She stands tall among the Greeks and the beauty of all ages.

John Keats, in his poem “Athena,” spotlights the immense portrayal of Athena with remarkable honor that reveals the admiration of Athena’s true wisdom, composure, and essence of majesty. Keats beautifully and dutifully praises her radical image. His writing indicates that beauty rejoices. Athena embodies the truthfulness of exposure and a radical approach. Her beauty enhances the concepts. She is a testimony to virtue in every age.

“Athena, thou grey-eyed goddess, fair and wise,

In thy clear mind, like polished marble shines

The radiant thoughts that from thy lips arise,

As from a fountain, whose still waters glide”

Thy shield, a mirror to the soul, doth show

The deepest thoughts that in our hearts do lie

And in thine eyes, like sapphires, shining glow

The light of wisdom that doth never die.”

Additionally, Allen Ginsberg also underlines the veracity of her character, the protection in her reflection, and the depth of radiance that shields chastity and transparency. Allen pays tribute to her character in his poem “Pallas Athena.” He highlights the symbols of brightness. Athena is an unstoppable force that breaks the barriers of pessimism and punches the twilight with effulgence and brightness. As Allen said; even in the darkness and presence of terrible facets, I saw your face, which represents the light that illuminates and creates a way to grow and blow the blaze of vibrancy and transparency. Wisdom is rare in care and pair. I showcase the depiction of Athena’s wisdom in writings across the ages, revealing that it’s worth honoring the testimony of beauty and serenity. As I recollect the images from Allen’s poem “Pallas Athena” where he said:

“Pallas Athena, wisdom’s gaze

Fell on me like a gentle rain”

“In the shadow of the Parthenon’s columns

I saw your face, a radiant mask”

“Your grey eyes, like the Aegean Sea

Reflecting the depths of human destiny”

“Your helmet, a symbol of war and peace

A shield against the chaos of the universe”

“Your owl, a messenger of the night

Flying silently, with eyes so bright”

Coupled with this, W.H. Auden also hails the depiction of innocence, a symbol of truthfulness, and sentiments of firmness. In “The Shield of Achilles,” Auden explores the story of Achilles’ shield forged by Hephaestus at Athena’s request. He embraces the beauty of her wisdom, an echo that reverberates for a long time. As he said:

“She looked over his shoulder

For ritual pieties,

White flower-garlanded heifers,

Libation and sacrifice,

But there on the shining metal

His hands had put instead

An unintelligible inscription,

And a square of ground.”

Auden skillfully divulges the depth of understanding of the dusky aspects of human nature and how the character of Athena is a personification of brilliance and brightness in that phase. Such characters are rarely found in the race of rarity. Either they are hidden or unspoken tales. Rather than treating them like angels, they are ruined by others who desirably showcase their sovereignty and power. Strength recoils from wisdom and supremacy. I regard the way Auden intertwines the belief that reflects the determination in one’s character, and I believe that determination demands sacrifices, patience, and faith achieved through constant struggles, hardships, and a long fight for light and delight. Sometimes, it takes years to create such spaces.

Similar to all elite poets, Muhammad Adnan, as a transnational poet, juxtaposes Eastern and Western influences. He artistically deploys Greek myths in his poetry, explicitly bridging evocative images from both traditions. This approach reflects T.S. Eliot’s belief in the importance of tradition in a poet’s growth. Adnan’s poetic dynamics are rooted in the richness of traditional poetry, drawing upon the art of Homer, Virgil, Pindar, Dante, and Boccaccio. As an Anglophone poet, he is also well-versed in the artistic threads of Chaucer, Milton, Pope, Donne, Keats, Shelley, Wordsworth, Whitman, Frost, Dickinson, and Seamus Heaney. His poetry tracks the poetic traditions of these influences, reshaping his exceptional flair and engaging modern readers. Adnan’s work spotlights the unique blend of ‘Tradition and Individual Talent,’ as seen in his poems: “Tangible Trance,” “Cunning Locks,” “Eternal Sleep,” “I Know Her,” “My Greek Warrior,” “A Song of Joy,” “A Thought,” “Mirth,” “Telemachus,” “You,” “Ask Her,” “You are My Untold Tale,” “Change,” “A Vision of Borderless Asia,” etc.

On the flip side, he artistically upraises the character of Athena and quick-wittedly narrates the essential ornaments of beauty and wisdom. His admiration shines like a golden thread, and his esteem depicts the tremendous devotion of a tremendous tenor. He depicts Athena as a luminescent beam, radiant with courage, a heap of divine creativity, and multifaceted personification. Adnan’s pen dances with the thrill of discovery, and a sense of transparency, and unearths the treasures of Athena’s soul: her fierce heart, her obsessive essence, and her unwavering commitment to justice in this realm. However, I must say it is the true testimony of his earnest aspirations and admirable growth and sensibility that are imitated in most of his writings. He embodies the transformative power through the character of Athena, which has captured his heart and inspired his imagination. It seems like a dove worship for divinity and infinity.

Thereupon, I highlight how Adnan discloses the character of Athena in his poem “A Light Jill,” where he presents an imaginative portrayal of a true spirit likened to Athena with whimsical and delightful qualities. He unveils the glitter and grows, gazing at the glow. It’s a beautiful comparison of Greek Athena with Meta-Modern Athena by Muhammad Adnan, which imitates the thoughts of originality. This heart-healing comparison resonates with me deeply. Classical and modern approaches, with themes of resilience and enchantment, are knitted in his creations. He masterfully presents a vivid portrayal of Modern Athena through her ability to navigate challenges with light and delight.

“Pace like Athena, she walks in the moon

Standing in the window, she holds the phone

Seeing and glowing among stars

She swirls and sways in countless scars,

Calling catchy clinches

She befriends fishes

Her grinning visage lushes

Her beaming buttons spark,

Clad in yellow and gold

She always remains cool and bold

Thrashing in summer, she glitters in multiple folds

Swishing like air, she delightfully molds and holds,

Swinging in chaotic chaos

She relishes the deceptive loss

Hugging ignorance with grace

She allures the elusive race.”

On the other side of the coin, “Tangible Trance” is another great piece from his collection that encircles the character of Athena and its wondrous compassion and desirability. Athena is Adnan`s muse, rousing imagination, and artistic expression. Adnan depicts the strength of Athena in his poem as a monument of admiration for writing. Adnan declares that the Greek God of the sky Apollo beseeches her aura, gorgeousness, and generosity. I mentioned a few lines from his poem “Tangible Trance” where Adnan said:

“And the beauty spells them in a tangible trance;

Posturing like Athena

She muses Apollo

Odysseus implores her

And remains in furs;

In the Valley of Romance”

The rich tapestry of allusion that explores the melodies of insight, loveliness, and originality strikes my heart. Adnan creates an atmosphere where he directly personifies Greek gods and goddesses to praise the true character of Meta-Modern Athena. Undoubtedly, Meta-modern Athena is the testimony of his writings, the essence of his true visage, the glory of his highlighted story, the peace of his creative mind, and the queen of his only heart. I can sense the eagerness that intertwines the miles with true delight and expression he combines with Greek legends. It portrays how precious and close she is to the soul. He praises the imaginative power in her approach that appeals to his sight. Undoubtedly, depicted as a symbol of a majestic cure.

Lastly, I believe in a genuine essence like Athena. Still, around in this era, such spirits are swinging as an embodiment of embrace and grace. I adore and admire every race.

Tajalla Qureshi

Co-founder and Co-editor-in-Chief at The Wordsmith Magazine

University of Lahore, Gujrat, Pakistan