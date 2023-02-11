Attacks on yachtsmen and their vessels continue at Cumberland Bay on the northwestern coast of St. Vincent.

The St. Vincent Times has learned that on Wednesday night, February 8, while owners slept onboard their yacht anchored in Cumberland Bay, their in-the-water but not locked dinghy was stolen, despite having two lines securing it to the yacht.

This is the fourth reported theft in the bay in the last two months. It is not known if a police report was made.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said in December 2022 that steps were being taken to stop the rise in yacht-related crimes at anchorages on the mainland and in the Grenadines.

Gonsalves confirmed the rise in yacht-related crimes when addressing concerns about the economic impact on the tourism sector in the House of Assembly on Tuesday, December 13.

Gonsalves stated back then that the Coast Guard base at Bequia has been strengthened, and there has been an increase in police presence in areas where yachts dock, both on the island and the mainland.