Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves in Kingstown on Tuesday said St Vincent and the Grenadines attempts are being made to compromise the islands’ Data and Telecommunications systems.

According to Gonsalves, the government has obtained evidence that indicates the interference was attempted.

“The government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has been made aware of evidence that there has been more than one attempt to compromise our telecommunication system, including our data, several weeks”

The government has begun the process of taking corrective action, Gonsalves said without mentioning how the evidence was obtained.

He explained that the problem wasn’t only intercepting communications, but making it appear as if they came from you.

“I do not talk about everything that happens, but Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has defended and will continue to defend its sovereignty and independence under the leadership of the Unity Labour Party, as well as upholding the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, which includes noninterference and nonintervention in internal affairs of nations,” Gonsalves said.