AG Grenville Williams represents SVG at CLM meeting in Mauritius

Attorney General Grenville Williams representing St Vincent at Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting

Grenville Williams, the attorney general of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will represent the nation at the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting in Mauritius from November 22 to 25.

The Attorney General’s Office of Mauritius will host the meeting, which will focus on “Strengthening International Cooperation through the Rule of Law and the Protection of Human Rights.”

In accordance with the theme, the primary purpose of CLMM is to promote Commonwealth consensus and cooperation and to enable Law Ministers to set clear directions on a variety of legal, rule of law, and justice issues of mutual interest to member countries.

The CLMM will also be an opportunity to advance access to justice issues, guided by the Equal Access to Justice Action Plan adopted by Commonwealth Heads of State in June 2022 in Kigali.

The work of law ministers, through the CLMM, promotes human rights while accelerating progress toward the 2030 UN Agenda for Sustainable Development’s sustainable development goals.