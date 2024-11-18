Authorities Seek Witnesses in Fairbaine Pasture, Edinboro Shooting

Police Investigating shooting incidents in Fairbaine Pasture and Edinboro

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding shooting incidents which occurred between November 15, 2024 and November 17, 2024.

According to preliminary reports, Jelani John a 37-year-old Labourer of Fairbaine Pasture was discovered in the vicinity of his next-door neighbor’s yard with gun shots injuries about his body on November 16, 2024 just before 7:00 a.m.

Additionally on November 17, 2024, between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., police received reports that Romano Durham, a 24-year-old Labourer of Edinboro was discovered in the vicinity of the Edinboro public road. Durham was shot multiple times about his body by an unknown assailant.

Both men were pronounced deceased by District Medical Officers and post-mortem examinations are expected to be conducted soon to determine the exact cause of death.

These investigations are ongoing, and police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Contact Information:

-Police Emergency: 999/911

-Police Control: (784) 457-1211

-Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810

-Calliaqua Police Station: (784) 458-4200