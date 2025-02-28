Auxiliary Police Arrested for Alleged Assault, Property Damage

Auxiliary Police Charged with multiple offences

On February 27, 2025, police arrested and charged Demran Olliver, a 23-year-old Auxiliary Police Officer of Fair Hall, with the offences of Grievous Bodily Harm and Damage to Property.

Investigations revealed that the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded Sharon Bowens, a 49-year-old Janitor of Ottley Hall, by boxing her on her face multiple times, causing Grievous Bodily Harm.

He was further charged with damaging one screen protector valued at $30.00 ECC- the property of Sharon Bowens of Ottley Hall. The offences were committed in Paul Avenue on November 23, 2024.

Olliver is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charges.