Auxiliary Police Constable Shorn Pompey to be laid to rest on Saturday

FUNERAL SERVICE OF THE SHORN KEYGON POMPEY, AUXILIARY POLICE CONSTABLE

Members of the general public are hereby informed that the funeral service of the late, Shorn Keygon Pompey, former Auxiliary Police Constable will take place on Saturday 5th November 2022 at New Life Ministries, New Grounds.

Viewing of the body and tributes will commence at 12:00 p.m. to be followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. The interment will take place at the San Souci Cemetery.

The deceased passed away on Wednesday 5th October 2022 after serving as a Rural Constable and Auxiliary Police Officer. He served with diligence and humility and was a dedicated officer.

The Commissioner of Police and all other ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Force extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late APC Shorn Pompey.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Source : RSVGPF