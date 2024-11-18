Avelo Airlines Launches Inaugural Flight to Jamaica from Connecticut

JAMAICA SELECTED AS AVELO AIRLINE’S FIRST INTERNATIONAL FLIGHT DESTINATION

Jamaica has been named the first international destination for Avelo Airlines. On Saturday, November 16, Destination Jamaica welcomed Avelo Airlines’ inaugural flight, carrying over 150 passengers, from Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Hartford, Connecticut, to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay. This milestone marks a significant achievement for Jamaica’s aviation and tourism sector.

The twice-weekly service represents Avelo Airlines’ first international Caribbean route, demonstrating Jamaica’s continued appeal as a leading tourism destination. The new route not only serves leisure travellers but also connects one of the largest Jamaican diaspora communities in the United States with their homeland.

The Honourable Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, highlighted the strategic importance of this new service: “As our number one source market, the U.S. remains a critical pillar in our growth strategy and this new flight will help us to get more visitors from this market. It will make it easier and more seamless for visitors from New England to get to Jamaica which will ultimately create more jobs and more earnings for our economy. We welcome Avelo and know that Jamaica will leave an indelible mark on all who come to our beautiful and vibrant island.”

Director of Tourism, Donovan White, added: “This new service between Montego Bay and Hartford not only strengthens our connection with the vibrant Jamaican diaspora in Connecticut but also opens up exciting opportunities for leisure travellers from New England to experience Jamaica’s warm hospitality, rich culture, and world-class attractions. The addition of this twice-weekly service reinforces Jamaica’s position as a premier Caribbean destination and demonstrates the continued confidence airlines have in our tourism product. We look forward to welcoming visitors aboard Avelo’s inaugural flight and providing them with an unforgettable Jamaican experience.”

Giselle Cortes, Head of Airports, Avelo Airlines expressed her gratitude for the partnership between Jamaica and Avelo Airlines. “We are grateful to be creating history for Avelo as Montego Bay has become our first international destination and we are very proud to be landing in Jamaica. At Avelo, we have a saying which is one crew while Jamaica has a saying of one love. Both one crew and one love has come together and landed on this beautiful island,” she highlighted.

The introduction of this new route is expected to boost tourism arrivals from the U.S. Northeast market, with potential economic benefits extending throughout the Caribbean region. The service provides travellers with competitive fares starting at $178 one-way, making Jamaica more accessible to a broader market segment.

The inaugural flight ceremony at Sangster International Airport featured traditional Jamaican cultural performances, highlighting the island’s rich heritage and setting the tone for visitors’ experiences. The event was attended by government officials, tourism stakeholders, and aviation industry leaders, underscoring the collaborative approach to tourism development.

The new service operates on Wednesdays and Saturdays, allowing for convenient weekend getaways and extended stays, catering to both leisure travellers and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) traffic.