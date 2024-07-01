Avianca has announced the launch of a new direct route connecting Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Georgetown, Guyana, with El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, Colombia.

In a press statement, the company said the service will commence on December 11 2024, with two weekly flights operated by Airbus A320 aircraft, each with a capacity of 180 passengers.

The new route will provide over 700 seats per week between the two cities, offering a more convenient and efficient option for travellers between Guyana and Colombia.

Passengers will have the flexibility to choose from a range of personalised service options, paying only for the amenities they require.

The flight schedule is as follows:

Georgetown to Bogotá : Flight AV226 departs at 04:15, arriving in Bogotá at 06:00, operating on Wednesdays and Sundays.

: Flight AV226 departs at 04:15, arriving in Bogotá at 06:00, operating on Wednesdays and Sundays. Bogotá to Georgetown: Flight AV225 departs Bogotá at 23:10, arriving in Georgetown at 03:10, operating on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

All times are local, and flights are subject to government approval.