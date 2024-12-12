Avianca Launches New Route to Guyana

Avianca, Colombia’s esteemed airline, inaugurated its service to Guyana on Wednesday, thereby enhancing connectivity to Central and South America as well as various international locales.

The first flight landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport early Wednesday morning, bringing 29 passengers, and departed with a total of 113 individuals on board.

The newly established route, facilitating direct connectivity between Guyana and Colombia, is anticipated to enhance tourism, trade, and interpersonal exchanges, as stated by the Ministry of Public Works.

The Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, articulated his enthusiasm regarding the new service, asserting that the arrival of Avianca will significantly enhance the bilateral relationship between Guyana and Colombia.

The Government has expressed its unwavering dedication to undertaking substantial investments in airport infrastructure, thereby facilitating seamless connections.

The newly introduced service is anticipated to enhance Guyana’s global stature, rendering it more approachable for travellers from the Americas and beyond, while simultaneously fostering economic connections with Colombia, thereby opening avenues for collaboration across diverse sectors.

The Public Works Ministry indicates that the arrival of Avianca Airlines represents a significant development in Guyana’s aviation landscape. This new service, along with the recent influx of various international carriers, has notably enhanced the nation’s connectivity to multiple global destinations.

Avianca is set to conduct three weekly flights connecting Guyana and Colombia.