Aviar Charles Miss SVG 2011 appointed head of Beauty Shows Committee

Aviar Charles, former Miss SVG 2011 has been appointed as chairperson of the SVG beauty shows committee.

Charles said she looks at her new position as an opportunity to grow as an individual and with the support of her committee to enhance the Miss SVG Pageant.

“I am extremely honoured to serve as the Chairperson of the Beauty Shows Committee”.

“The following weeks and months will be nothing short of amazing, as my committee and I continue to enhance the Miss SVG brand and more importantly, holistically shape and positively develop each contestant”.

“Even though the title of Miss SVG can only be afforded to one young lady, being the chairperson gives me the opportunity to touch the lives of each young lady who would be a participant.”

Charles in an interview with SVG TV offered some advice to young ladies across the multi-island state.

“To the young women across SVG to be courageous and pursue your dreams without fear or worry about criticism from the public”

The pageant has been one of the main components of Vincy Mas for the last 35 years.

Vincy Mas is the biggest festival in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Attracting thousands of tourists, Vincy Mas is a colourful and vibrant celebration of music, dance and Vincentian heritage. Towns come alive with street parties, calypso and steel pan performances, costume parades and much more.

Prior to 1977, it was celebrated on the days before the start of Lent as is common for many of the Carnivals that take place in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Like those carnivals, Vincy Mas developed its identity in the eighteenth century by combining elements from the European carnival traditions with customs from African religions brought by freed slaves.

The last two days of Vincy Mas are J’Ouvert and Mardi Gras.