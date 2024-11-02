Award-Winning Writer Aprille L. Thomas Unveils New PR Agency

NEW PR AGENCY TO REPRESENT CARIBBEAN BRANDS ON GLOBAL STAGE

Thomas.A Public Relations Ltd., founded by award-winning writer and seasoned PR expert Aprille L. Thomas, officially launches to offer high-impact communications and public relations services to clients throughout the Caribbean, Latin America, and the USA.

Featuring over a decade’s experience in public relations, communications, and corporate event management, Thomas brings a wealth of knowledge from leadership roles in both public and private sectors. As the former Director of Public Relations and Communications and Festival Lead for the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., she spearheaded major initiatives like the Barbados Food and Rum Festival, transforming it into an award-winning, internationally recognized event. Thomas is also an accomplished author, leveraging a talent for storytelling to help clients create compelling narratives that resonate with audiences.

“I’ve seen firsthand the power of storytelling to elevate brands and drive results,” said Thomas. “With Thomas.A Public Relations, we are committed to providing innovative, tailored strategies that help organizations not only meet but exceed their communications goals. Whether it’s promoting tourism, navigating public affairs, or creating media buzz for corporate or cultural events, we bring a hands-on, creative approach to every project.”

The team features PR executives, multimedia specialists and corporate event planners with a wealth of experience across the region.

Agency Expertise:

Public Affairs & Crisis Management

Tourism & Destination Promotion

Conferences, Events & Festival Planning and Promotion

Content Production

Focus on conferences and corporate events

Thomas noted that the agency will also be focused on offering specialized conference and corporate event services. “We’ve had experience planning and promoting global corporate events, and as the Caribbean continues to grow its offerings in this area with many large-scale corporate events coming to the islands, we offer turnkey services to help businesses facilitate any size corporate event. From the early-stage itinerary planning and promotion, to on-the-ground organization and execution, and media coverage, we’ll make the process seamless for you.”