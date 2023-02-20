Awesome Family Circus visits St. Vincent Easter weekend

Prince Arts, a world-renowned circus entertainment troupe, will visit this country for the Awesome Family Circus over the Easter weekend of 8–10 April 2023 at Victoria Park.

In a news release, the organizers of the Awesome Family Circus describe it as a unique kind of entertainment with over 25 international artists, including those from Spain, Cuba, Mexico, and Portugal.

The exhibition, which will be held over three days, will illustrate the creativity, diversity, and power of the human body and mind. Dreams and art will be mixed with high-energy acrobatics and moving choreography to push the limits of the production. No animals will be involved, the organizers say.

The show, which has been seen in many parts of the Latino community, is an innovative display of spectacular and dynamic acrobatics, dance, mesmerizing visuals, and an immersive experience.

Families will also be able to enjoy a host of rides and games at the playpark. Entrance to the park is free, but you pay per ride. Entrance to the circus show is $40 per adult and $20 per child. Children under 2 are free.

On Saturday, the show begins at 6 p.m.; on Sunday, which is day 2, the show begins at 5 p.m.; and on day 3, Easter Monday, there will be 2 shows, one at 3 p.m. and the other at 6 p.m. On Sunday and Monday, there will be a play park for families to enjoy games and rides with their children.

The shows will last for two hours each.