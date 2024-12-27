Ayodele Andrew to Lead Dominica’s Cultural Tourism Push

Discover Dominica Authority Appoints Ayodele Andrew as Festivals and Events Manager

Discover Dominica Authority announces the appointment of Ayodele Andrew as its Festivals and Events Manager, effective December 18, 2024. With over two decades of experience in event management, tourism, and hospitality, Ayodele is well-equipped to enhance the island’s major festivals and further establish Dominica as a top destination for cultural tourism.

Ayodele Andrew holds a degree in Business Administration & Marketing from George Brown College, Toronto, Canada, and a diploma in Hospitality Business Management from the University of Derby, UK. She has been instrumental in organizing some of the Caribbean’s most prestigious festivals, including the World Creole Music Festival, Mas Domnik, Antigua & Barbuda Carnival, and the St. Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival. Her expertise spans across hospitality, project management, and sustainable tourism, making her a natural fit for this role.

In her new role, Ayodele will oversee the planning, execution, and marketing of Dominica’s flagship events. Her leadership is expected to enhance the global visibility of these festivals, further strengthening the island’s tourism industry and preserving its cultural heritage.

“I am truly honored to take on this role at Discover Dominica Authority,” said Ayodele Andrew. “Festivals and events are integral to Dominica’s identity and tourism sector. I look forward to collaborating with our stakeholders to create memorable experiences that highlight our rich heritage and solidify Dominica as a leading destination for cultural tourism.”

Benoit Bardouille, Chairman of Discover Dominica Authority, commented:

“Ayodele’s extensive experience and deep passion for tourism make her the ideal fit for this role. Her leadership will contribute to the continued success of our festivals, enhancing Dominica’s presence on the global stage and strengthening the island’s tourism sector.”

Ayodele’s appointment comes at an exciting time as Discover Dominica Authority prepares for a dynamic year of events, including the highly anticipated Mas Domnik. Under her guidance, the Authority aims to attract visitors and support local talent through innovative programming and sustainable practices.

