Over 25 women say man in custody made them job offers

By the end of this week, it is expected that the St. Vincent Police will have gained significant leads on the investigation that was launched into reports of Vincentian women who are being recruited as babysitters and housekeepers, then are allegedly subjected to exploitation, possibly human trafficking.

The Police, on Sunday, 13 February, through a press release, informed the nation that Carlton Richardson was in custody, assisting law enforcement with the investigation.

Over 25 women by way of social media say that offers were made to them by Richardson.

Last week Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said he was advised that promises are being made to young ladies to travel to the UK and work as babysitters.

Gonsalves said while the problem has not yet become a flood, it could be if not dealt with in its early stages.

Gonsalves, at the time, said he was openly alerting the young ladies and some young men, but mainly young women who were just anxious to leave without thinking it through.

On Sunday, following the publication on Richardson, St Vincent Times captured the views of several women who said they did not take the bait by the man in custody.

Arsene Asria Peters I got phone calls numerous times stating that a woman in Bequia is looking for babysitters and you must be between a certain age or young, and the calls would always come from a private number. So one day, the person called and asked if I was interested. I must send a full body pic, and arrangements will be made to meet in Bequia. I cuss out the person then the calls stop. Vanessa Moore You see this man here? I don’t believe he is still doing these things. One time I went to the hospital, he told me how a lady friend of his wanted people to work in Mustique, so he said that the lady would call me to talk to me the night he called, but I have a spirit of discernment the man on the phone pretending to be the woman. This man was trying to lure me into coming to Villa to have an interview at night. I was excited about the job, but there was something about his voice, you know it was he pretending to be the lady bout when you meet up with whatever his name is give him a big kiss. I was paranoid. I swear to God that what if I had gone Villa. Thank God for the holy spirit. He should go to jail. I never forgot his face. Now watch his face all over the news.

Abigail Richards I met him once; he gave me a white lady number saying I must call her cause she wanted workers in Canouan; when I called the number, she asked me my age then said I must come to town. We will go down on the boat and also that she will treat me good, saying she will pay for my passage and buy sexy clothes for me, so I said ok, but I didn’t go. She rang my phone about four times the next day; I blocked the number. Kenisha James He offered me the same job. Something about him was off; he kept asking a lot of questions. I turned him down. Gail Edwards It’s years he’s been doing this. He told me he was getting jobs for women to babysit overseas and took my number. When he did call, he changed his voice, pretending to be a woman, right there and then I knew he was a criminal, mind you I was only 15 at the time am now over 40 years, only God one knows what all this man did to woman out there anyone else knows of this man, please speak up! He needs more than an investigation.

Police in the North-Western District detained Richardson after a female resident reported to the Police that on 12.02.22, a male approached her and told her that he was seeking to recruit young ladies to work as babysitters and housekeepers for a “white woman” in the Grenadines.

The Police are asking anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Deputy Commissioner of Police at telephone number 1784- 451-2467, the Officer-in-charge of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit at the telephone number(s) 1784- 457-1211, 1784-485-6697, 1784-456-1750 or via sending an email to [email protected]

All information received will be treated confidentially.