BACOL Judgement Day – Tuesday October 22nd, 2024

British American Insurance Policyholders will know their fate on Tuesday October 22nd, 2024.

On July 13th, 2021, The British American and Clico Policyholders Group (BACOL) filed a lawsuit in the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) seeking compensation from Government of Trinidad and Tobago (GORTT) of the monies owed to the British American Insurance Company Ltd (BAICO) Policyholders after the GORTT failed to include them in its settlement offered to other CARICOM Policyholders.

Close to 2000 Policyholders from Antigua Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St.Lucia and St.Vincent and the Grenadines are affected, many of whom have reported financial hardship, destitution and emotional trauma after the 2009 collapse of BAICO.

Attorneys representing BACOL contend that the GORTT’s plan to protect the funds of British American Insurance Policyholders of certain subsidiaries of CL Financial (CLF)

after its collapse, discriminated against them on the basis of nationality. They indicated that such discrimination is in contravention of Part Two – Article 184 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.

The action before the CCJ is rooted in a 2015 decision by policyholders from Grenada and Antigua Barbuda to form a pressure group to approach the Court in pursuit of justice after the collapse of British American Insurance Company and the subsequent payout by the GORTT to certain policyholders in the CARICOM region.

The action by BACOL has been hailed as historic, as, this is the first matter of its kind to be brought before the CCJ by a group of private citizens.

BACOL Policyholders were represented by Simon Davenport KC, Dr. Kenny Anthony, Gregory Pantin, Matthew Happold, George Kirnon, and Miguel Vasquez.

BACOL will host a virtual media conference to update policyholders and the media on the outcome of the hearing.