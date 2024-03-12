Bahamas: American woman found dead on cruise, cocaine confiscated

Police investigate the death of a female tourist in Grand Bahama.

An investigation is underway by the police on the island of Grand Bahama into the death of a 27-year-old American woman from Florida. U.SA.

According to initial reports, around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2024, members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (Criminal Investigation Department—Grand Bahama) were contacted and informed of a female passenger who was found unresponsive in her cabin onboard a cruise line en route to the Bahamas.

A team of medical personnel from the ship assisted and performed CPR. but no vital signs of life were detected, and she was declared deceased.

During their initial investigation, officers confiscated a quantity of suspected cocaine from the cabin and arrested a 32-year-old American male from Florida, USA.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the death. Investigations are ongoing into this incident.