Bahamas appoints NBA Star Buddy Hield Ambassador-at-Large

Chavano Buddy Hield as Ambassador-at-Large for Sports and Cultural Advancement

With great pride, the Davis Administration appointed Chavano Buddy Hield as Ambassador-at-Large for Sports and Cultural Advancement, celebrating his extraordinary journey from Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama to the NBA and his unwavering commitment to uplifting our nation’s youth and fellow countrymen.

His inspiring leadership, showcased through leading basketball camps and championing community initiatives through The Buddy Hield Foundation, epitomizes Bahamian excellence.

Across millions of screens, Buddy’s national pride shines brightly, reminding us of the boundless potential within our shores.

