BAHAMAS: Blue Lagoon Island launches investigation into boating incident

Blue Lagoon Island independent probe into boat mishap

Blue Lagoon Island Bahamas has launched a rigorous, independent forensic investigation into the boating incident involving the Island III vessel which became partially submerged during rough seas.

On November 14, a 75-year-old woman from Colorado, who was a passenger on the vessel lost her life during the incident. The Royal Bahamas Police Force did not divulge the results of the elderly woman’s autopsy but said her death was not due to drowning.

Blue Lagoon Island Bahamas in a recent statement extended condolences to the woman’s family and friends as it announced its independent forensic investigation into the boating incident.

The company said it truly regrets that its passengers experienced this unfortunate situation.

It noted that in the more than 30 years that the company has been in operation, it has never experienced anything like this.

Blue Lagoon Island Bahamas said it is giving its full cooperation and working closely with The Bahamas Maritime Authority, the Bahamas Port Authority and the Royal Bahamas Police Force.