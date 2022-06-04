Bahamas defeats St Vincent 1-0 in nations league qualifiers

The National Senior Men’s Team “Vincy Heat” played their first match in Group C of League B in the Concacaf Nations League Qualifiers against the Bahamas on Friday 3rd June 2022 resulting in a 1-0 loss.

They were scheduled to return today, Saturday 4th June 2022 at 3:00 pm. However, the National Hurricane Centre has released a tropical storm warning in The Bahamas and parts of Florida for the next 24 hours which interferes with the flight route of the team’s chartered flight.

Due to safety measures, all Air Century’s Flights to the Miami area and The Bahamas are cancelled today, thus Team Vincy Heat is now scheduled to arrive tomorrow, Sunday 5th June 2022.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will compete in their second qualifying match on Monday 6th June 2022, against Nicaragua at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at 3:00 pm

St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation, like the Football loving public, continue the unwavering support of our Senior Men’s Team- Vincy Heat.