Bahamas: Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson Dies Suddenly

Debbye Louise Ferguson, Deputy Chief Magistrate in the Bahamas, has died unexpectedly. The Office of the Judiciary expressed condolences to her family and colleagues during her difficult time.

Ferguson was admitted to The Bahamas Bar in 1994 after graduating from Norman Manley Law School in Jamaica.

She began her legal career as an Assistant Counsel in the Office of the Attorney General and later earned her promotion to Senior Counsel.

She joined the Judiciary in 2003 as a Stipendiary & Circuit Magistrate in the Northern Regio and was named Deputy Coroner in 2011.

Four years later, she was elevated to Deputy Chief Magistrate, a position she held with dedication until her tragic death.

The office will honor her life and legacy, remembering her integrity, fair decisions, commitment to the rule of law, and compassionate approach to justice.