Bahamas govt minister Vaughn Miller wants rapists to be executed

A senior Bahamas Government minister wants rapists castrated or killed.

I’m furious at such aggressive, terrible, detestable acts. I’m quite harsh about this. “I’m from the old, old, old school,” said Environment and Natural Resources Minister Vaughn Miller.

“If you find them guilty, without a doubt, you castrate or execute them and prepare them to say goodbye to this side and hello to whatever is on the other side. “My draconian opinion,” he added.

Miller was responding to police concerns about sexual assaults on Bacardi Road in his Golden Isles constituency. Last weekend, a woman was abducted, robbed, and sexually assaulted in the morning.

Miller told the Tribune that “in this Bahamas we must not tolerate these acts by giving what most consider to be a slap on the wrist sentences.” Police detained the culprit.

“We must send a strong message to perpetrators that if found guilty, you will be dealt with so that you can never repeat the offence. Golden Isles citizens brought me here to speak for them. Our message is this.

“Our citizens must feel safe walking our streets and living in their homes. Many of us dislike discipline.

Miller quoted Kwanzaa founder Dr. Maulana Karenga, who warned, “the people who refuse to be disciplined will in the end be destroyed by the lack of discipline.”

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander recorded 55 rapes and 139 unlawful sexual intercourses in 2022, an 11% rise from the year before.

The arrest of a Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) officer for alleged child sexual abuse “deeply disturbed” opposition member Maxine Seymour in March.

The 33-year-old RBPF corporal charged with 10 charges of incest stunned her.

A 37-year-old man was sentenced to prison this year for having sex six times with a 14-year-old girl, and a 33-year-old police officer was imprisoned for raping his daughter for almost three years.

Source : CMC