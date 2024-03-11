Bahamas not part of CARICOM Free Movement of people

Bahamas re-states position regarding free movement of CARICOM citizens

As efforts continue to amend the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas (RTC) to legalise the free movement of all Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nationals by the end of the month, the Bahamas government has reiterated its position that the country will not participate.

The Reconstituted Intergovernmental Task Force (IGTF) that facilitated RTC revision negotiations reported to regional leaders at their recent summit in Guyana. The RTC governs the 15-member regional integration process.

The IGTF is currently pursuing regional leaders’ immediate directive to submit RTC modifications to legalise CARICOM nationals’ free mobility.

Nassau stated that it intended to “remind the Bahamian public that the Bahamas is not a part of the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME) and therefore the free movement of people does not apply to the Bahamas”.

Historically, CARICOM leaders have allowed some types of workers, such as university graduates, to benefit from the free movement provision of the CSME.

The Free Movement of Skills/Labour allows CARICOM nationals to work in all member states except The Bahamas, Montserrat, and Haiti without a work permit.

Since then, our treaty stance has not changed. Without elaborating, Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Mitchell stated the Prime Minister of Barbados’ words do not apply to the Bahamas.

Antigua and Barbuda has indicated that it will maintain its skills system to meet local labour demand.

Dr. Clarence Henry, Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to CARICOM, said the policy is sensible and reasonable to avoid dislocating indigenous people, protecting jobs, and worsening our economic/fiscal crisis.

Antigua and Barbuda is a leader in integration and has one of the most permissive immigration policies in the region.

Bermuda, the British Overseas Territory, is pursuing full membership in the regional integration movement but is not considering joining the region’s attempt to allow free movement of nationals across member nations from March 31, this year.

“It would be incorrect to conclude that full membership means freedom of movement for citizens of other member states to Bermuda,” said Premier David Burt, who attended the 46th regular summit of regional leaders in Guyana late last month.