Bahamas: Passengers survive plane crash south of Abaco airport

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) has initiated an investigation into the crash of a US-registered Piper PA32 seven-seater that crashed in bushes near Spring City, south of Abaco’s airport, late Sunday.

According to the AAIA, the disaster occurred shortly after the plane took off from Leonard Thompson International Airport in Marsh Harbour at 4.10 p.m. (local time), with five passengers on board, including the pilot.

According to a police statement issued late Sunday night, the plane was flying from Eleuthera to Marsh Harbour when the engine failed and the pilot crashed landed in bushes near Spring City, south of the airport. According to media accounts, a number of local neighbors attempted to reach the spot to assist but were hampered by rain.

There were four passengers on board, as well as the pilot, and no one was hurt.

The Piper PA32 seven-seater plane is registered as N106MR in Wilmington, Delaware.

Inter Island Charters, according to police, owned it.

