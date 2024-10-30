Bahamas: Plane crash on ragged island has possible links to drug trade

Bahamas National Security Minister Wayne Munroe has expressed concerns about the recent plane crash on Ragged Island, which could be linked to the illegal drug trade. The pilot did not file a flight plan, which could explain the difficulty in identifying the two charred bodies found in the wreckage.

Munroe believes that the absence of a flight plan could indicate suspicious activities associated with those onboard.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident, with the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officers on the ground.

Ragged Island, an 8.9 square mile island and district in the southern Bahamas, is a haven for avid fishermen due to its unparalleled flats ideal for bonefishing.

The islands have been used as transit points for the smuggling of cocaine, marijuana, and other substances.