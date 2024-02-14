Bahamas: PM Philip Davis urges media to keep crime off front pages

Concerned that the chain of islands’ tourist industry could suffer, Prime Minister Philip Davis is pushing local media to keep crime off the front pages.

The US Embassy here issued a security notice on criminality in The Bahamas, and foreign reporting has emphasised it.

Davis said the administration is planning an intensive campaign to promote and safeguard the country’s reputation.

“See how the advisory from yesterday has taken wings? We are hearing some worries about the falloff in tourism,” Davis addressed religious leaders on Monday about his administration’s crime mitigation initiatives.

The hotels are witnessing some falloff, but more significantly, those at the hotels aren’t going out. Not to restaurants, for instance. They don’t tour as much, he remarked.

Naturally, hotel owners are unconcerned as long as guests stay and spend money there. We again shoot ourselves in the foot by letting this get out of hand.

“What is happening in this country is not unique. Within three and a half weeks, Jamaica had almost 70 homicides. Trinidad over 100…

Police in the Bahamas have reported 25 homicides this year, many of them gang-related.

Davis advised the press to realise their responsibility in maintaining the country’s reputation, noting that other countries downplay certain crimes.

“Please be sensitive, press. I think they should help the nation. Reporting is fine, but where you report may matter.

Just check where their crime report is. Just check Trinidad and the US to see where it is.

Never on the first page.“But every bullet fired appears on all of our daily news front pages. AP and Reuters report it, and it continues, Prime Minister Davis stated.

He stated the long-awaited anti-gang law will be released next week.

Source : CMC