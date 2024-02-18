Priscilla Rollins, Legendary Bahamian Singer, Passes Away at 79

Queen of Bahamian Soul music Pricilla Rollins has died

Priscilla Jasmine Rollins, the Bahamian Queen of Soul, passed away on Saturday. She was a veteran Bahamian performer and globally recognised recording artist.

Priscilla’s song “Independence Morning” is still considered one of the most beloved tributes to Bahamian Independence.

She got her musical start as a teenager singing with her mother in a gospel group during the late 50s – 60s called the Strachans Coral Group. During her adolescent years, she refined her abilities by performing at many talent events and afternoon dances.

Priscilla joined The Mighty Makers in the mid to late 60s. The ensemble achieved significant success at a national level but had just a little amount of recognition internationally. In 1972, Priscilla departed from the trio to embark on a solo career, collaborating with renowned Bahamian producer and entertainer Tony McKay, well known as Exuma. McKay brought her to New York, where she made her debut album for the now-closed Roulette label.

Source : ewnews