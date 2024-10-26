Bahamasair Launches Direct Route to Jamaica From Nassau

JAMAICA TO WELCOME INAUGURAL FLIGHT FROM BAHAMAS IN NOVEMBER

Jamaica is further enhancing accessibility for Caribbean travelers with the introduction of a new direct route from Nassau, Bahamas, to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay. Starting on November 17, 2024, Bahamasair will offer this service, operating twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays. The flight, which lasts just over two hours, provides another convenient option for visitors traveling to Jamaica.

Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism noted, “This new flight within the Caribbean region marks a significant step in strengthening regional connectivity and tourism. It provides greater access for our Caribbean neighbors to experience the beauty and culture of Jamaica while enhancing opportunities for economic growth and collaboration. We are ready to welcome more visitors from across the region, further uniting the Caribbean as a hub of culture and tourism.”

Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) expressed, “The introduction of this new flight to Jamaica marks not only a celebration of connectivity but also an opportunity for travelers to immerse themselves in the vibrant culture, natural beauty, and warm hospitality that Jamaica is renowned for. It’s a bridge toour rich heritage and culture, offering more people the chance to experience the island’s breathtaking landscapes.”

Speaking at the launch of the new flight held on October 24 at Courtleigh Hotel & Suites, Melony Rahming, Sub Committee, Board Director, Sales and Marketing, Bahamasair highlighted “We appreciate all that Jamaica has to offer and we are excited to share that with others. Montego Bay was chosen because we felt that continuing with the product that we offer in the Bahamas which is of course a tourist destination, Montego Bay is the best option to continue on with what we offer already.”

Also speaking at the launch, Peter Mullings, Deputy Director of Tourism, Marketing, JTB added, “Tourism plays a huge role in both our economies, and this new route presents the opportunity for more visitor arrivals, cultural exchanges, and business opportunities.”