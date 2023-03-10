Balliceaux Pilgrimage, over 70 persons will journey to the island on Sunday

On March 10, 2023, a Garifuna delegation is scheduled to land in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the country prepares for its Hero’s Day or March 14 celebrations.

On Sunday, March 12, the Garifuna delegation will journey to Balliceaux for a religious ceremony.

The pilgrimage, which is anticipated to draw more than 70 individuals, is being coordinated by the Ministry of Culture.

The delegation will also be part of the 10th International Garifuna Conference, which will be held at the NIS Conference.

The conference will last two days, from March 9 to 11 (Thursday through Sunday).

On Sunday, March 12, the Garifuna delegation will journey to Balliceaux for a religious ceremony.

Garifuna are an Afro-indigenous community resulting from the inter-marriage of African maroons (escaped slaves) and indigenous Kalinago (Carib-Arawak) on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent.

After they were defeated by the British in 1796, they were exiled to the Honduras Bay Islands.