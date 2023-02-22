Bandits Raid Ganga Storage Facility in Ottley Hall, St Vincent

The St. Vincent Times has learned that thieves recently broke into a ganja storage facility at Ottley Hall and stole an unknown amount of ganja, which is used for medical purposes.

According to two sources, the criminals’ alleged lack of fairness following the raid may have contributed to the recent rise in killings.

Recently, it appears that medical marijuana dispensaries have become targets for criminals.

In January, Sheriff PSS, a private security firm, foiled an attempted armed robbery at Green Lava Labs in Vermont.

Green Lava Labs is a medical cannabis company and dispensary in the Queensbury area of Vermont.

According to Sheriff PSS, the attempted armed robbery involved at least five assailants.

2022 was hailed as a year of recovery for the medicinal cannabis industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), after suffering a “body blow” from the 2021 eruptions of La Soufriere volcano and complications as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both crises negatively affected efforts to export medicinal products to European markets.