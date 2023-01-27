Sheriff PSS foils attempted armed robbery at Green lava labs in Vermont

Sheriff Professional Security Services Inc wishes to inform the nation that an attempted armed robbery on the premises of Green Lava Labs in Vermont by at least 5 assailants, one armed with a gun and one with a cutlass, was foiled this morning around 2:00am by an armed Sheriff Deputy deployed to secure the premises.

Our armed security operative engaged the bandits directly, firing several shots, causing the bandits to flee, without being able to break into the building and storage rooms.

Operations Control was contacted and our Executive Director Mr. Jason Greene and Operations Commander Mr. Cox responded immediately to provide additional support. The police was contacted and responded promptly within 15 minutes.

The live-in caretaker on the estate was injured during the incident and taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital by Sheriff PSS Inc for medical attention.