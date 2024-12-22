Bank Card Collection for Farmers, Fishers This Weekend

Update on distribution of Bank Cards for farmers, farm workers, fishing boat owners and crew impacted by Hurricane Beryl and have completed assessment and verification.

Check for your name on the list

On Sunday 22nd December, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Monday 23rd December 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. all farmers, farm workers, fishing boat owners and crew who have not yet collected bank cards, are asked to verify that your name is on the list of already printed bank cards at the following locations:

North Windward

Owia Police Station

Sandy Bay Police Station

Arrowroot Office in Orange Hill

Orange Hill Agriculture Station

North Central Windward

Georgetown Police Station

Colonarie Police Station

Park Hill Primary School

South Rivers Primary School

Pamelus Burke Primary School

South Central Windward

New Grounds Agricultural Station

Diamonds Government School

Greiggs Primary School

Lauders Primary School

New Grounds Primary School

Lowmans Wd. Primary School

Marriaqua

Marriaqua Police Station

Dumbarton Agriculture Station

Richland Park Primary School

Marriaqua Primary School

South Windward

Biabou Police Station

Stubbs Police Station

New Adelphie Secondary School

Carapan Secondary School

East St George

Calliaqua Police Station

Medicinal Cannabis Authority Head Office

Rivulet Agriculture Station

West St George

West St George Secondary School

Belair Post Office

AVESCO Club House

Dauphine Community Centre

East Kingstown, Central Kingstown and West Kingstown

Ministry of Agriculture Head Office, Richmond Hill

South Leeward

Vermont Police Station

Questelles Police Station

Clare Valley Primary School

Buccament Bay Secondary School

Central Leeward

Layou Police Station

Barrouallie Police Station

Central Leeward Secondary School

North Leeward

MCA/Farmers’ Support Company Office

Chateaubelair Police Station

Troumaca Secondary School

Spring Village Primary School

Rose Hall Police Station

Northern Grenadines

Bequia – Grenadines Affairs Office

Southern Grenadines

Canouan Police Station

Mayreau Police Station