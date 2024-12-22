Bank Card Collection for Farmers, Fishers This Weekend

Update on distribution of Bank Cards for farmers, farm workers, fishing boat owners and crew impacted by Hurricane Beryl and have completed assessment and verification.
Check for your name on the list
On Sunday 22nd December, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Monday 23rd December 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. all farmers, farm workers, fishing boat owners and crew who have not yet collected bank cards, are asked to verify that your name is on the list of already printed bank cards at the following locations:
- North Windward
- Owia Police Station
- Sandy Bay Police Station
- Arrowroot Office in Orange Hill
- Orange Hill Agriculture Station
- North Central Windward
- Georgetown Police Station
- Colonarie Police Station
- Park Hill Primary School
- South Rivers Primary School
- Pamelus Burke Primary School
- South Central Windward
- New Grounds Agricultural Station
- Diamonds Government School
- Greiggs Primary School
- Lauders Primary School
- New Grounds Primary School
- Lowmans Wd. Primary School
- Marriaqua
- Marriaqua Police Station
- Dumbarton Agriculture Station
- Richland Park Primary School
- Marriaqua Primary School
- South Windward
- Biabou Police Station
- Stubbs Police Station
- New Adelphie Secondary School
- Carapan Secondary School
- East St George
- Calliaqua Police Station
- Medicinal Cannabis Authority Head Office
- Rivulet Agriculture Station
- West St George
- West St George Secondary School
- Belair Post Office
- AVESCO Club House
- Dauphine Community Centre
- East Kingstown, Central Kingstown and West Kingstown
- Ministry of Agriculture Head Office, Richmond Hill
- South Leeward
- Vermont Police Station
- Questelles Police Station
- Clare Valley Primary School
- Buccament Bay Secondary School
- Central Leeward
- Layou Police Station
- Barrouallie Police Station
- Central Leeward Secondary School
- North Leeward
- MCA/Farmers’ Support Company Office
- Chateaubelair Police Station
- Troumaca Secondary School
- Spring Village Primary School
- Rose Hall Police Station
- Northern Grenadines
- Bequia – Grenadines Affairs Office
- Southern Grenadines
- Canouan Police Station
- Mayreau Police Station
- Union Island – Tobago Cays Marine Park Office