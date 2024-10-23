Bank of SVG Alerts Customers to Card Transaction Issues

We wish to advise that our service providers are currently experiencing a technical issue which is affecting the processing of card transactions. While they are working to resolve this issue, customers across the region may encounter incorrect declines when attempting to use their cards.

We have received assurance that they are actively working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. In the meantime, if you experience any difficulties with your card, please consider using an alternative payment method.

For further assistance you may contact our customer service team for assistance using telephone number 784-452-4375 or email us using [email protected]

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and patience.