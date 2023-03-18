Bank of SVG national netball tournament begins Sunday 19 March

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines sponsored National Club Championships begin this Sunday, March 19, 2023, with 25 teams anticipated to participate in five divisions, including four for the female teams and one for the male netball teams.

With the march through of teams leaving Victoria Square at 3:30 pm, the championship gets underway at the Kingstown Netball Complex (Nutricia) in Montrose.

Government and different athletic authorities will speak during the occasion, while some of SVG’s greatest performers will provide local entertainment.

Next comes the major doubleheader between the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and Dutch Ladies Clinchers, which is followed by a match between the All-Star Male Team.

Source : ST