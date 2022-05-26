Bank of Venezuela starts its IPO on the stock market

The Bank of Venezuela (BDV) announced the start of the offer of five and up to 10 percent of its share capital in the stock market, to start this process between the public companies of the country.

Through a statement, the banking institution indicated that this step is part of the actions promoted by the Venezuelan government to boost the economy and promote the development of the South American nation through instruments of economic democratization.

The BDV reported that in the last six months it shows a growth of 169 percentage points in public deposits and has more than 15 million clients.

Likewise, it ranks first in the country in loan portfolio, with an increase of 66 percent.

As a public bank, its management is oriented towards financing productive and strategic sectors such as agribusiness, manufacturing and commerce in general, in addition to serving more than 15,000 entrepreneurs through the EmprendeBDV program.

The Bank of Venezuela added that in the last six months it has doubled its income from non-financial commissions and is the leader in profitability and accumulated profit of the national financial system within the framework of a growing economy.

In recent statements, President Nicolás Maduro announced the beginning of the offer of between five and 10 percent of the shares of public companies, through the Venezuelan Stock Exchange, with the purpose of strengthening national and international investment. .

Maduro stressed that Venezuelan investors will be able to become shareholders to promote the productive and economic engine of the country.