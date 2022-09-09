North Leeward will get banking, other essential services

The official opening of the long line road at Belmont, in the Constituency of North Leeward, has set the pace for other developmental thrusts in the area.

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture and area representative Hon. Carlos James said the agricultural Depot once housed at Belmont is set to be returned there and this lends itself to the further development of Chateaubelair as a town; hence the need for essential services such as banking to be established in the area.

While addressing the gathering, the Minister pointed out that the repairs and construction of the long line road were necessary to aid not only the farmers of the area but will aid in the evacuation process in the case of any emergency.

The Long Line Road was constructed at an estimated cost of US 3.3 million dollars and was officially opened on Thursday, September 8th, 2022.

The interconnecting road was constructed under the regional disaster vulnerability reduction project.