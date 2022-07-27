Baptiste voted out, Snagg is new SVG SDA Mission President

After serving for ten years as SDA Mission President for St Vincent and the Grenadines, Pastor Dermoth Baptiste was voted out.

Pastor Henry Snagg from Union Island was voted in as the new Mission President during the 17 Quinquennium Session of the Caribbean Union Conference held from July 20 -22 in Trinidad.

Before ascending to the office of President, Snagg held the position of Executive-Secretary of the SVG Mission.

Pastor Shane Franklyn, who was Ministerial Secretary, is now the Executive Secretary, and Rohand Charles was re-elected, Treasurer.

The three now comprise the administration of the SVG SDA Mission for the next four years, which will run until 2026.